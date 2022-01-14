Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $9.46 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $335,798.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.34 or 0.00095442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 228,861 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

