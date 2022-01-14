MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $798.60

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.60 ($10.84) and traded as low as GBX 756 ($10.26). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 756 ($10.26), with a volume of 76,278 shares changing hands.

GLE has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.35) to GBX 900 ($12.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of £444.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 798.10.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

