Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.47

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 21932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
