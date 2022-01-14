Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.47

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 21932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,725,000 after purchasing an additional 522,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

