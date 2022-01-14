Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $210.17 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

