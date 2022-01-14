Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mogo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mogo by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Mogo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.