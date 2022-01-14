MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading 3.1% Higher

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 6,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

