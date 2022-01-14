Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,098 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $93,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.82. 244,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.