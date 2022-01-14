Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 194,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,549,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

