MoonTrust Tops 1-Day Volume of $196.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $828,710.81 and $196.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07651028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.45 or 0.99923498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00067814 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

