Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 106.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

PNC opened at $226.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.78 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

