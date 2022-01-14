Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $45,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $57.47.

