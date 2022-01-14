Morgan Stanley Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

GTES stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after buying an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,518,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

