Morgan Stanley Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $52.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

ACGL opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

