Morgan Stanley Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $294.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.18. 45,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

