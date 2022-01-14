Morgan Stanley Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $111.18 and a 12 month high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.