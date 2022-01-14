Morgan Stanley Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $252.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,555. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

