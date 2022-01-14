Morgan Stanley Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $93.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.05.

DD opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

