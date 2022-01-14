Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.86 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 27,010 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$346.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.86.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

