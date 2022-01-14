Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

MOS stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

