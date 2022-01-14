Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Mosaic stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

