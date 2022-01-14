mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $266,054.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and $266,054.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,242.68 or 0.99879181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00088313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00703661 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.