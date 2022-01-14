MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Shares Up 0.4%

MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.62). 161,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 315,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of MTech Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.