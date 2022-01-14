Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $32.67 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 992,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The company has a market cap of $302.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

