Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. 172,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

