Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Steven Madden worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 16,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.