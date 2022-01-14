Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 17983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NNOX. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.