Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 17983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNOX. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

