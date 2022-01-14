Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

