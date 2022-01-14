Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.