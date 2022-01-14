Nathalie Adda Sells 12,536 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 240,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,730. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

