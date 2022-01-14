National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.