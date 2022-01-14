National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$75.83 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

