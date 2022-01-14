National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 1,105.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of 1,120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $760.67.

NGG stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $73.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

