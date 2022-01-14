National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 332.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

