Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

