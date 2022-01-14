NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.35

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 10062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

