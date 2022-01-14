NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 291.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.97).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 249.60 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.26. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.10 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of £28.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

