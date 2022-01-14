nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Up 188.9% in December

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. nDivision has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get nDivision alerts:

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.