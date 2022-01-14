Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

