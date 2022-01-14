Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Neutral

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,913. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nelnet by 92,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

