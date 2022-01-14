NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

NGMS stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. NeoGames has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $543.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

