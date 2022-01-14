Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 122.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 208.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Neogen by 96.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 105.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen by 95.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

