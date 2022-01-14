NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 6,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

