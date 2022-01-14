NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,782,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,745,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.95% of NetEase worth $1,689,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.