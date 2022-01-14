Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.59. Netlist shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,665,433 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.
About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
