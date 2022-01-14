Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $97.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $184.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

