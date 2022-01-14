New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:NYC opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. New York City REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

