New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

