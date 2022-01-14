New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,795 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

