New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,550 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Catherine M. Burzik bought 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

