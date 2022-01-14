New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,878 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

